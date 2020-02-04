Police on St. Thomas are investigating an armed robbery that occurred late Friday night.
V.I. Police spokesperson Toby Derima said that around 11:58 p.m. on Friday, the 911 Emergency Call Center received a report of a first-degree robbery in Estate Mariendahl. According to Derima, the victim reported that he arrived at his home when an “unknown male with a shirt covering his face jumped out of a vehicle and attempted to steal his jewelry.”
