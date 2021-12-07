V.I. Police are investigating an armed robbery reported Saturday night at Havensight Mall, nearly 12 hours after three gunmen stormed an area jewelry store leaving two injured.
V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima said in a statement released on Monday that 911 dispatchers received a call at 10:34 p.m. from a man who reported he was walking with two women when he was approached by a man “wearing a red hoodie, who attempted to rob him of his jewelry.”
The suspect and the victim began struggling when a second man in a black hoodie “approached the two with a handgun. The suspects — driving a gray sedan — managed to flee the area with the victim’s jewelry. None of the victims were harmed,” Derima said in the news release.
Earlier Saturday, around 10:55 a.m., an armed robbery involving three gunmen and a getaway driver was reported at Glitters Jewelry, leaving a male security guard shot in the stomach and a female customer shot in the chest. Police have said that both are out of danger and are recuperating. The four men, however, remain at large.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477, crimestoppersvi.org or p3tips.com.