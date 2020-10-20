Three young St. Croix men who were staying at the Emerald Beach Resort on St. Thomas used a gun stolen from one of their mothers during a shootout Friday as they tried to fend off armed robbers, according to court records.
The convoluted case will require additional investigation, Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell said Monday during an advice of rights hearing for two of the room’s occupants who have been charged in connection with the shooting.
Mallek Ilarraza, 22, was arrested and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of stolen property, possession of ammunition, reckless endangerment and illegal discharge of a firearm, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
18-year-old Omarion Francis has been charged with constructive possession of a firearm. The third occupant is underage and his case is being dealt with in juvenile court.
Police say the three individuals traveled from St. Croix to St. Thomas on Thursday so Ilarraza could purchase a vehicle from a friend named “Kai.”
The group went to breakfast at the hotel Friday morning and returned to their room at around 8:30 a.m.
About 20 minutes after “Kai” left, two men armed with handguns attempted to enter the room, according to the fact sheet.
Ilarraza initially told police he wrestled a gun from one of the men and used it to shoot through the door, exchanging fire with the other gunman before the trio fled over the balcony and ran for cover on the beach. Ilarraza also said that when they returned to the room, they found the minor’s black backpack and $15,000 cash was missing.
Police recovered the handgun, identified as a 9mm Ruger, and found that Francis’s mother had reported it stolen from her home in Frederiksted on Sept. 21. She also filed a restraining order against Francis, which bars her son from entering her home, for unlawful entry, harassment and destruction of property, according to the fact sheet.
On Saturday, a Port Authority office saw the three St. Croix men at King Airport, and police detained them for further investigation into the stolen firearm.
In an interview, Francis told police that Ilarraza had brought the firearm in his suitcase on the Cape Air flight from St. Croix, according to the fact sheet.
Ilarraza also provided a statement to police, and said “that while fighting the suspect from getting into the room, he heard a gunshot from one of the suspects and he discharged a firearm through the door to shoot one of the suspects.”
Ilarraza’s defense attorney Darren John-Baptiste indicated that the shooting was an act of self-defense, but Assistant Attorney General Brenda Scales said “it’s up to the jury” to decide intent.