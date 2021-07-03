V.I. Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday in Estate Whim on St. Croix, according to police spokesman Toby Derima.
The time and location of the shooting is unclear.
Derima said there was a report of shots fired, but no injuries have been reported.
Derima did not say whether police recovered any firearms or made any arrests in connection with the incident.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.