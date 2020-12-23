Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured Monday night on St. Croix, according to V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima.
The incident occurred at around 10:34 p.m. when the 911 call center received a report of multiple gunshots in Adventure Hill, in the vicinity of Paradise Road, Derima said in a news release.
A man with gunshot wounds was brought to Luis Hospital in a private vehicle, where police interviewed the victim.
“The victim reported that he did not have any knowledge of the person that shot him. He was treated for injuries to his torso and leg, and was listed in stable condition,” according to Derima.
Detectives are investigating the shooting and asking anyone with information to call 911, the Crime TipLine at 340-778-4950, or the anonymous tip service, CrimeStoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.