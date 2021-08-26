V.I. Police are investigating an armed robbery at Salt River Beach on St. Croix, as well as a shooting and a stabbing on St. Thomas, all of which occurred early Wednesday morning.
Beach robbery
The robbery occurred at around 12:30 p.m., and the victim went to the Christiansted police station to report the crime at 1:18 a.m., according to a news release from V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
The victim said he was sitting in his white 2016 Ford Explorer at Salt River Beach when he saw a white four-door Ford F-150 truck drive up.
“The victim was then approached by three males — dressed in black clothing with black T-shirts over their faces — and ordered out of his vehicle,” according to Derima. “After the victim complied, two of the suspects left the area in his vehicle, and the third suspect left in the Ford F-150. The victim was able to find his way to the police station and filed a report. He was not harmed in the incident.”
There have been several recent reports of three armed, masked men committing robberies on St. Croix. In response to questions from The Daily News, Derima said Wednesday that police have reason to believe the same three suspects are responsible for more than one of the armed robberies. But police do not believe the same group are responsible for all of the crimes.
“We believe that there are more than one group committing these crimes,” Derima said.
Police said in a news conference Tuesday that there have been a surge of violent crimes, and are imploring the community to come forward with information.
“With the recent rash of robberies, monies are being spent. People who you know ain’t working nowhere coming home with cash. Mothers, fathers, you know that your child ain’t working but he’s coming home with money. He ain’t working but he’s now wearing jewelry. He ain’t working nowhere but he’s spending,” said Lt. Naomi Joseph, commander of the Criminal Investigation Bureau.
“In order for this thing to stop, all of us have to be involved. And I’m sorry if it seems like I’m standing here and preaching, but somebody has to,” Joseph said. “We’re asking you to get involved, this is your St. Croix. At the end of the day you want to walk all the beaches when you want, walk the streets when you want, go to the club when you want, and enjoy yourself without fear of being shot.”
Shooting and stabbing
Police are also investigating two violent crimes that occurred Wednesday on St. Thomas.
At 12:15 a.m., the 911 Emergency Call Center was notified of a woman “who suffered a gunshot wound to the right foot,” and was treated at Schneider Hospital, according to Derima.
“The victim was reluctant to speak to police about the incident; however, officers traveled to the scene of the incident — the trash dump site in Estate Nazareth — and found evidence of the shooting,” Derima said.
A few hours later at 4:54 a.m., the 911 Emergency Call Center was notified of an injured person at the hospital.
“The male victim, who suffered minor stab wounds, did not want to speak to officers. The investigation revealed the male was also injured in the same incident as the female gunshot wound victim at the dump site in Estate Nazareth,” Derima said.
It’s unclear whether the victims assaulted each other, or if police are searching for any additional suspects.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about these or other crimes in the territory to call 911, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.