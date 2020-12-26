More than $1,000 worth of valuables were stolen from a St. John home Wednesday during an early morning burglary, according to the V.I. Police Department.
Police said the victims who lived at the Estate Glucksberg home awoke to find their valuables missing. A review of surveillance footage revealed that at 4:28 a.m., a male, armed with a gun and wearing a hoodie and sweatpants, entered into the home and stole the items. He later fled the area on foot. None of the occupants were injured.
Police said the burglary is the latest in a string of incidents in the Glucksberg area that detectives are investigating. Police are urging area residents to secure their homes and be on the lookout for the suspect, who usually burglarizes homes between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ext. 5610, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-8477