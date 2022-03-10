ST. THOMAS — V.I. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating gunmen who committed an armed robbery at R2R Lounge in downtown Charlotte Amalie on Sunday night and are considered “armed and dangerous,” according to spokesman Glen Dratte.
Shortly before midnight, “the owners of R2R Lounge, located on Curacao Gade reported to police that four armed, fully masked males, occupying two separate vehicles; a dark colored Jeep Cherokee and a blue Nissan Versa entered the business,” according to a statement from police.
“The victims reported that one of the males pointed a handgun at one of the female victims and demanded that the owner for the establishment open the safe and cash register,” according to police. “The suspects fled with about $8,000 in cash, along with the victims’ jewelry worth over $97,000.00. No one was physically injured during this incident. “
Police are asking for assistance from the community. Anyone who may have information about this robbery is urged to call the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.