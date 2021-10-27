A 28-year-old man was shot on St. Thomas Monday afternoon, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
The incident occurred at around 2:07 p.m., Derima said in a news release.
The victim reported being in Savan when he was approached by what appeared to be two [individuals in] a gray vehicle, according to the news release.
The suspects fired multiple shots at the victim, striking him in his foot, police said. They were last seen heading west on Kronprindsens Gade.
The victim told officers “he had no knowledge of who shot him or why he may have been targeted.”
Anyone with information regarding the shooting or other crimes in the territory is urged to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ext. 5575 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.