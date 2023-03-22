ST. THOMAS — V.I. Police are investigating a shooting on St. Thomas that sent gunshots through the walls of the Department of Labor building Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting occurred at around 1:36 p.m., when Shot Spotter reported multiple shots fired, and police received “several calls from employees of the Department of Labor reporting that bullets had penetrated two walls,” according to information provided by V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte.
No injuries were reported at the scene, according to police.
A gunshot victim was transported to Schneider Hospital via private vehicle at 1:54 p.m., and Dratte said he has not confirmed that the victim was involved in the shooting at the Department of Labor.
Police said they are continuing to investigate, and no additional information was available as of press time.
The Department of Labor office on St. Thomas will remain closed until 8 a.m. on Thursday, according to a news release issued Tuesday evening.
“Staff and customers were not injured during the incident. However, the situation is extremely alarming, and the staff is shaken up. Immediate action has been taken to offer support to the staff in this difficult time,” according to the statement. “Our deepest gratitude goes out to those agencies and persons who either responded immediately or offered assistance.”
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-715-5529, the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477, or 911.
