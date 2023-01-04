A man charged with assault Monday night is also a suspect in the arson that caused a fire at the former Villa Morales restaurant on St. Croix, which has been serving as an emergency shelter for nearly a year, according to V.I. Police.
Police spokesman Glen Dratte said no one was in the office building at the time and no one living in the shelter was displaced.
Dratte provided a synopsis of the incident, indicating that officers responded to the facility, which is run by the nonprofit Community First!, located at #82 Whim in Frederiksted, after receiving 911 calls about a structure fire around 7:07 p.m.
Officers arrived to find the north side of the property “engulfed in flames,” and firefighters were on scene to extinguish the blaze, according to police, who said they referred the matter to the Criminal Investigation Bureau.
Police said witnesses called 911 and identified Luis A. Lopez Jr., 35, as the arson suspect, and Dratte said Lopez was seen pouring gasoline on the building and lighting the fire.
Dispatchers learned that Lopez “was last seen wearing a yellow dress with a backpack,” and had gone to the Eagles Nest in Estate Whim were he allegedly committed an assault, according to police.
Officers went to the property and spoke with a witness, who said Lopez “damaged property inside of the building and threatened to kill him with a knife” before leaving the area.
Police at the scene spotted Lopez, who walked toward officers carrying a knife, which he flung on the ground when police ordered him to drop the weapon, according to police.
Lopez was arrested without incident and charged with aggravated and simple assault, disorderly conduct, burglary, and destruction of property. Police did not provide bail information for Lopez Tuesday.
According to V.I. Superior Court records, Lopez has a was previously arrested in 2019 and charged with third-degree assault.
He was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation and committed to the custody of Correct Care, an inpatient treatment facility in South Carolina, according to court records.
At a status conference on Aug. 18, 2021, the parties discussed a forensic psychiatric evaluation “which confirmed that the Defendant is ready to transition to out-patient treatment,” according to an order signed by Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr.
Prosecutors recommended that Lopez be brought back to St. Croix, and Morris ordered that the Health Department and Bureau of Corrections facilitate his return and ordered him to live at the Eagles Nest, which provides housing and support to men dealing with homelessness and mental illness.
At a hearing in October 2021, Morris heard from the parties about treatment and housing plans that had been arranged for Lopez, and granted the prosecution’s motion to dismiss the criminal case.
Lopez was arrested again on Dec. 19 and charged with third-degree assault and destruction of property, according to court records.
Territorial Public Defender Leslie Davis filed a motion on Dec. 21, asking the court to release Lopez from jail and allow him to live at Community First! while awaiting trial.
Lopez had been living at the facility and receiving mental health services there prior to his arrest, and Davis said she contacted the director who said Lopez was allowed to continue staying there, according to the motion.
Prosecutors did not oppose the motion, and Assistant V.I. Attorney General Esther Walters indicated at a hearing on Dec. 28 that they intended to drop the case because Lopez had been stabilized, according to the record of proceeding.
Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. scheduled arraignment for Jan. 9, according to court records.
Attempts to reach Community First! representatives were unsuccessful Tuesday.
The emergency overnight shelter opened in Jan. 2021, and has been providing 16 beds, meals, showers, and other services to individuals in need of housing.
The V.I. Health Department and Human Services Departments has been collaborating with the nonprofit, according to the group’s website.
Government House spokesman Richard Motta Jr. and Human Services spokesman Ryan Nugent did not respond to questions from The Daily News, and the Health Department referred questions to other agencies.