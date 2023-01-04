A man charged with assault Monday night is also a suspect in the arson that caused a fire at the former Villa Morales restaurant on St. Croix, which has been serving as an emergency shelter for nearly a year, according to V.I. Police.

Police spokesman Glen Dratte said no one was in the office building at the time and no one living in the shelter was displaced.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.