Police on St. Croix are investigating a shooting near Lew Muckle School in Sion Farm on Thursday evening.
The victim, who V.I. Police described only as a black male, no age listed, sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according to a statement released Thursday night by V.I. Police spokesperson Toby Derima.
He said the shooting was reported around 5:20 p.m. to the 911 Emergency Call Center.
“The investigation into the incident revealed a Black male was shot multiple times by an unknown gunman in the field adjacent from the school,” Derima said.
The victim was taken by ambulance to Luis Hospital for treatment and was listed in stable condition, Derima said.
His injuries were not specified.
The Sion Farm shooting occurred a little over 12 hours after another man sustained gunshot wounds in a separate shooting near Little Princess.
Derima said a call came in to the 911 center around 5 a.m. “of shots fired and a man down at a residence in Little Princess.”
He said responding officers found a 35-year-old Black male in a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
“The victim reported to police that as he traveled from his residence headed to work, he heard gunfire and realized he had been injured. He stated that he observed a white vehicle leaving the area, but did not know who shot him, Derima said.
The victim was taken to Luis Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police also did not specify what those injuries were and Derima could not immediately be reached following the release of the statements for more details. Investigations into both incidents are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call 911, the Crime TipLine at 340-778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.