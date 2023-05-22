A 29-year-old man was killed before dawn in Christiansted, and another gunned down just after dusk in Frederiksted, police said.
The first victim was identified as Robinson Ramirez Robles by next of kin. His death marked the eighth killing on St. Croix. The second victim was identified as 24-year-old Jamari N. Gardner, bringing the homicide total on the island to nine.
According to a news release from V.I. Police, at 4:21 a.m. the 911 Emergency Call Center received a report of shots fired, and a man down on Prince Street near a nightclub.
Officers arrived to find a “mortally wounded” male, later identified as Robles.
In a statement late Sunday, police said that at 6:21 p.m. its shotspotter system “received notifications of shorts fired in the Mutual Homes” housing community.
“While dispatching units to Mutual Homes, 911 Emergency Call Center received reports from a female who reported her brother was shot and appeared to be dead,” the release stated.
Responding officers observed the “lifeless body of a black male who was later identified as Mr. Jamari Gardener, age 24, by his next of kin. He appeared to have been shot multiple times about his body, and succumbed to his injuries.”
Glen Dratte, V.I. Police spokesperson, said when asked whether the cases are related, that it was “too early to tell at this stage of the investigation.”
Police found numerous shell casings at the crime scene at Mutual Homes, but so far no witnesses have come forward.
Police are asking anyone with information on the homicides or any other unsolved killings to call 911, the VIPD’s tip line at 340-778-4850 or Crime Stoppers U.S. V.I. at 1-800-222-8477.