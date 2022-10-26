A woman was illegally held in jail on St. Croix for refusing to submit to a Breathalyzer test Sunday, according to testimony and court records filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Jeanette Lingholm was arrested Sunday and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
In such cases, the law allows defendants to either post $1,000 cash, or surrender their license in lieu of bail. Those who do either are released from custody and ordered to appear in court for their advice-of-rights hearings.
Lingholm surrendered her license, but was not released from the Bureau of Corrections.
At a court hearing on Monday, Magistrate Judge Yolan Brow-Ross asked why Lingholm was still in jail.
The arresting officer, Reginald Pedro, explained that she refused a chemical test of her blood alcohol content.
“What does that have to do with her continued detention at BOC?” Brow-Ross said.
“The supervisor made the decision to continue with detaining her,” Pedro said. “According to the law, if you refuse to do the intoxylization test, she, how do you say it? She forfeits her ability to use her license as bail.”
“Does she?” Brow-Ross said. “Officer Pedro, is that the Police Department’s policy?”
“It was a decision made by the supervisor,” Pedro said.
Brow-Ross asked for the supervisor’s name, and Pedro said it was Sgt. Vincent Heliger.
“I’ll make a note of that sir, thank you,” the judge said.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Esther Walters said she was not aware of the situation.
“Are you aware of the law that somehow prohibits a defendant from obtaining their release when they’re arrested for a DUI if they don’t submit to the Breathalyzer?” Brow-Ross asked .
“I am not aware of that your Honor. What I am aware of is that the person is subject to the suspension of her license,” Walters said. “But I am not aware that it prevents the person from submitting their license in lieu of bail.”
“I don’t have the supervisor in front of me that I see, and Officer Pedro is indicating that he was merely advised of such by his supervisor. I strongly suggest that the Department of Justice speak with Sgt. Heyliger so that he doesn’t violate the rights of any other defendants by keeping them detained unlawfully. Because as of right now, I know of no law that gives the VIPD the authority to keep someone detained when they have a valid license that they can post for bail in a DUI situation,” Brow-Ross said.
Criminal Division Chief Amie Simpson said she would address the matter.
“In light of this, that Ms. Lingholm has been held unlawfully for this past night, I would ask that the matter be dismissed your Honor, just as a sanction for the People and the Police not to do this again,” Territorial Public Defender Leslie Davis told the judge.
Officers arrested Lingholm after they responded to the scene of a two-car crash just before 8 p.m. on North Side Road, west of Chocolate Bar, and interviewed the driver of a vehicle who said Lingholm swerved into his lane, causing the collision, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
Police said they smelled alcohol on Lingholm’s breath, and she failed standardized field sobriety tests conducted at the police station. Lingholm refused to take the chemical test of her blood alcohol content and was placed under arrest, according to the fact sheet.
The judge declined to dismiss the charges, but said Lingholm would be released from jail “today,” regardless of her ability to post any amount of cash.
She allowed Lingholm to surrender her license in lieu of the $1,000 bail and, “I understand this was already done, despite the VIPD electing not to release her.”
The Police Department has been under a federal consent decree since 2009, which is intended to ensure officers are not violating citizens’ civil rights. The department reached “substantial compliance” with the court’s order in December 2018, but compliance has lapsed in certain areas in the years since, according to reports and testimony from court-appointed independent monitors.