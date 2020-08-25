Police matched bullets used to kill Khamal Desilvia to a gun found in a vehicle that crashed a short distance away from the shooting scene, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed for the arrest of murder suspects Rasokemo Archibald and Tyler Labarrie.
The shooting occurred outside Pavilions & Pools on St. Thomas at around 11:16 p.m. on July 22, and police interviewed several witnesses who provided information about the crime.
Two witnesses said they were accompanying Desilvia from a hotel room to a vehicle in the parking lot when they saw a dark-colored Jeep with the engine running. As they walked behind the vehicle, two men got out and started shooting at Desilvia, who fell to the ground as the witnesses ran for cover, according to the fact sheet.
As Desilvia, 29, lay dying of multiple gunshot wounds, a witness saw “a heavyset male” remove a handgun from Desilvia’s waistband and leave the scene, according to the fact sheet.
Further, it noted the witness said that the unknown man removed the gun from where it had been tucked into Desilvia’s belt, and it “had not been drawn” during the shooting.
The witnesses performed CPR as they waited for an ambulance to arrive, but Desilvia was pronounced dead at Schneider Hospital at 12:05 a.m. on July 23.
Minutes after the shooting, police found Archibald, 39, and Labarrie, 30, in an overturned Jeep that had crashed a short distance away near the Sapphire Hotel, with an AK assault rifle and a .45 caliber Glock among the wreckage, according to court records. The Glock had an empty magazine and one round left in the chamber, while the AK assault rifle’s magazine was empty. Police said they also recovered another empty 30-round magazine from inside the vehicle.
Shell casings taken from Desilvia’s homicide scene were compared microscopically to other bullets test fired from the weapons.
The .45 caliber casings recovered from the murder “were identified as being fired from the same firearm [Glock 21] recovered when Labarrie and Archibald were arrested,” according to the fact sheet.
While the caliber casings from the assault weapon did not have sufficient striations to make a comparison, the forensic examiner said that those casings “cannot be excluded” as having been fired from the AK assault rifle recovered during Archibald and Labarrie’s arrest.
Police also noted that after one of the witnesses was interviewed at the Farrelly Justice Complex, the individual walked outside and saw the crashed Jeep on a flatbed wrecker in the parking lot.
According to the fact sheet, the witness began exclaiming, “that’s the jeep! That’s the same jeep that they came out from and start shooting… I pass right next to that jeep, that jeep is forever etched in my brain.”