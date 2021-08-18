ST. THOMAS — Investigators are looking for a woman who stabbed a man on St. Thomas early Sunday morning, according to V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima.
The incident occurred at around 2:41 a.m., when the 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to Kronprindsens Gade in downtown Charlotte Amalie to a report of a possible stabbing, Derima said in a news release Tuesday.
“The male victim reported that he was stabbed by an unknown female. After being assaulted, the victim ran for assistance to a nearby residence,” Derima said.
The victim was transported to Schneider Hospital via ambulance for treatment, where he was listed in stable condition.
Detectives are encouraging anyone with information about the stabbing incident to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.