Police said Tuesday that they’re searching for an armed robber who climbed through a window and stole cash from a McDonald’s employee at gunpoint on St. Croix on Sunday night.
The incident occurred at 9:01 p.m., when the 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to investigate a robbery at the McDonald’s restaurant in Golden Rock, according to a news release from V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima.
“A restaurant employee working the drive-thru window reported that after taking orders, she closed the window and stepped away from the register. She was then approached by slim male wearing a black ski mask, black jacket, and jeans,” according to the news release. “The assailant entered the restaurant by climbing through the drive-thru window. He led the employee back to the register, forced her to open it, took cash and fled through the window.”
If you have information about this robbery, contact police at 911, the Crime TipLine at 340-778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.