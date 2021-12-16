V.I. Police on St. Croix are asking for the community’s help in locating 17-year-old Julitza Gladys Herrera.
Herrera “is a Hispanic female with a brown complexion, maroon and black/brown hair, stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs approximately 130 pounds,” according to information posted to the department’s Facebook page Wednesday.
Herrera frequents Watergut Homes and David Hamilton Jackson Terrace — also known as Red Brick — in Christiansted and The Fred Hotel in Frederiksted. She was last seen on Nov. 16 at Luis Hospital, according to police.
Anyone who has seen Herrera is asked to call the Youth Investigation Bureau at 340-712-6028.