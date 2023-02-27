V.I. Police have charged Zahkeed Bright with attempted murder in connection with a 2021 armed robbery on St. Croix, according to an affidavit filed in V.I. Superior Court.

Bright appeared in court Friday for his advice-of-rights hearing, where defense attorney Nicole-Lynn King said Bright saw that police had published information on social media saying that he was wanted, and “flew down from Florida the minute he saw the post on Facebook.”

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.