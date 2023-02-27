V.I. Police have charged Zahkeed Bright with attempted murder in connection with a 2021 armed robbery on St. Croix, according to an affidavit filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Bright appeared in court Friday for his advice-of-rights hearing, where defense attorney Nicole-Lynn King said Bright saw that police had published information on social media saying that he was wanted, and “flew down from Florida the minute he saw the post on Facebook.”
Bright voluntarily turned himself in for arrest, and was charged with several crimes, including first-degree attempted murder, first-degree and third-degree assault, first-degree robbery, unauthorized use of a vehicle, unauthorized possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, and possession of stolen property.
If convicted, Bright is facing a lengthy prison term, and the first-degree murder charge carries a maximum possible sentence of 25 years behind bars.
Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. set conditions of release, and said Bright must post property with a value of at least $50,000. He must sign an unsecured bond for the remainder of his $100,000 bail, and must remain under house arrest with a third-party custodian while awaiting trial.
The case began at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, when 911 dispatchers received reports of a robbery in the area of Queen B’s grocery store in Williams Delight, according to the arrest warrant affidavit filed by police.
At 8:06 p.m., a gunshot victim was transported to Luis Hospital via private vehicle, and identified as 37-year-old Kareem Smith of Salt River, according to police.
The robbery victim said he and a friend were at Queen Bee grocery when two men pulled up in a dark vehicle. One aimed an AK-47 and ordered them to the ground, while the other took money from his pocket, according to police.
The victim said one of the men, later identified as Bright, began to drive off in the victim’s vehicle, and the victim got into a physical fight with the gunman.
The victim told police that one gunshot discharged during the fight, and “he saw headlights” and saw Bright driving back in the victim’s vehicle, “striking him on the left side of his body.”
Police later pulled over the dark-colored vehicle being driven by Bright, which was damaged and being escorted by another truck, and detained the truck driver and Bright for questioning, according to the affidavit.
The truck driver said he received a call from Bright, who said he had been in a vehicle with Smith, and “My partner got shot and we run off the road!”
Bright said he had someone else drive Smith to the hospital while he went back to retrieve his vehicle. Police said Bright’s vehicle had fresh gunshots and a large amount of blood in the driver’s seat, two spent AK-47 shell casings, a white mask, bullets, and gloves with what appeared to be blood on them, according to the affidavit.
Police also located the robbery victim’s vehicle, which had been abandoned. It appeared to have blood on the bumper, and contained a jar of marijuana and a mask the owner said were not his, according to the affidavit.
Police collected video surveillance footage and evidence from the scene, including blood in the area where the victim said the fight occurred, and an AK-47 projectile, according to the affidavit.
Police interviewed Bright on Oct. 24, 2021, and he voluntarily gave a statement about what happened the previous day, according to the affidavit.
Bright told police that Smith, who he knew as “Rockman,” because he was from St. Thomas, had been driving Bright’s vehicle, and picked him up around 5 p.m. While on Queen Mary Highway, Bright said an unknown vehicle passed, and he heard several gunshots and the front windshield shattered, according to the affidavit.
Bright said Smith was shot and drove into a ditch, and he tried to drive Smith to the hospital but got a flat tire, and flagged down another driver who took Smith the rest of the way.
Bright said he then called the truck driver for assistance, which is when police pulled them over.
Bright’s clothing had what appeared to be blood, which he said was from Smith, and police collected the clothing as evidence, according to the affidavit.
Police received DNA results back from the laboratory on July 7, 2022, which showed swabs from broken AK-27 buttstock pieces corresponded to Smith’s DNA profile, and swabs from the bumper of the robbery victim’s vehicle “indicates that it is extremely likely that Kareem Smith is a contributor. It is likely that Smith was hit by the vehicle while Bright was trying to run” the robbery victim down, according to the affidavit.
Swabs from the robbery victim’s slippers also shows “strong support” for the presence of Smith’s DNA, indicating that Smith and the robbery victim “were in a physical altercation,” according to the affidavit.
Police concluded that Smith “received one gunshot wound to his abdomen, from an unknown individual, where he later succumbed to his injuries.”