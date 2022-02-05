A man named Shawn Callwood has been charged with attempted murder for his role in a heinous attack in which he and several others attempted to burn a man alive on St. Thomas in September, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Callwood was arrested by warrant Wednesday and charged with aiding and abetting first-degree attempted murder, mayhem, first-degree, second-degree, and third-degree assault, use of a weapon during a crime of violence, first-degree arson, kidnapping and false imprisonment, third-degree burglary, unlawful entry, and conspiracy.
Bail was set at $250,000, according to court documents filed Friday.
The case stems from an incident that occurred on Sept. 17. Police reported at the time that a 29-year-old man was found in Estate Bordeaux on the west end of St. Thomas, naked and suffering from severe burns.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit filed by police, officers responded to a 911 call and interviewed witnesses who said they saw the victim being chased by three men, who fled the area when they noticed a witness watching.
Police located the victim, who had “significant burns” across his body and “appeared to be in extreme pain from his injuries,” according to the affidavit. He was transported to Schneider Hospital and then airlifted to a hospital in Miami for further treatment.
The victim told police he had recently returned to the island from Florida, and called Callwood for a ride. Callwood arrived in a truck with other men, and they took him to the house in Bordeaux, according to the affidavit.
The victim told police that the men “beat him with the flat part of a machete and some sticks” and asked him, “What did you come back with?” and “Where’s the vibes?” according to the affidavit.
The victim said that while he was being beaten and questioned, Callwood poured a jug of gasoline over him, and the victim asked Callwood, “Why are you doing this?”
The victim told police that a “skinny” Hispanic man “threw his lit cigarette on him,” causing the victim to become “engulfed in flame,” according to the affidavit.
The victim said Callwood and the other men left the room, and the victim “saw a window in the room as a way to escape and try to save his life, so he jumped” and fell about 10 to 15 feet to the ground, according to the affidavit.
The victim “tried to roll around on the ground to put out the flames, but it was not helping, and he continued to burn, so he removed his burning clothes off his body,” according to the affidavit.
The victim said he ran to a neighboring home for help where a man “told him that he cannot be here,” so the victim ran to another house and asked for help before he lost consciousness.
Police obtained surveillance footage of the victim leaving King Airport in a taxi, and video from where he stopped at Starz Hotel in Contant to make a phone call. The video shows the victim being picked up in a Ford truck and traveling west, according to the affidavit.
The surveillance footage also showed that Callwood was driving the truck, and police said they are familiar from Callwood from prior contact.