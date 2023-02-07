Two men are facing charges after reportedly brandishing guns in separate, unrelated incidents that both occurred Sunday on St. Thomas, according to V.I. Superior Court records.
The first case began at around 5:12 p.m. when police responded to a report of a man brandishing a firearm at bystanders in the Lima Shopping Plaza parking lot, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police. Witnesses said the man quickly stashed the gun in his vehicle, a gray Honda CRV.
Dispatchers also said the same vehicle was involved in a car crash at the same location on Jan. 19, where one of the men involved was “brandishing a firearm on the scene,” according to the fact sheet.
Police identified the driver as Jerome Jeffers, and said that in the Jan. 19 incident, “I conducted an inspection of the area, and both parties said that it was a misunderstanding, and I did not see a firearm at the time and left the scene,” according to the fact sheet.
When police responded to the parking lot again Sunday, Jeffers was standing outside of his vehicle, which he locked as police approached, according to the fact sheet.
Police said they looked in the window and saw a “green leafy substance” that later tested positive for marijuana, and “I looked down at the floor through the closed window of the vehicle and saw a black firearm on the floorboard of the driver’s seat in plain view,” according to the fact sheet.
Jeffers admitted he does not have a firearm license, and police placed him under arrest and seized his car keys and retrieved the gun from his vehicle, according to the fact sheet.
Police identified the gun as a loaded 9mm Glock, and said they also found marijuana packaged for sale in the vehicle, according to the fact sheet.
Police also found inconsistencies in Jeffers’ identification documents, and contacted Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Preliminary investigation showed Jeffers “has no lawful status in the United States or the US Virgin Islands,” according to the fact sheet.
Jeffers was arrested and charged with constructive possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, meaning he did not admit to possessing the gun but it was located in an area within his control. He also was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Unable to post $75,000 bail, he was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Monday.
In a separate incident that began around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, police arrested Stephen Thomas and charged him with exhibiting or brandishing a dangerous weapon.
A Bureau of Corrections officer said he was walking out of Fort Christian parking lot adjacent to the police station, when a white Dodge stopped and attempted to turn into the parking lot, according to the probable cause fact sheet.
The officer said he saw the driver, later identified as Thomas, “raise his hand and point two fingers at me in the pretense of shooting me,” and then wave, so the officer thought the driver might be a friend saying hello, according to the fact sheet.
Thomas approached the officer and said he was “talking to you, your father, your brother,” and his whole family, “while he exhibited a black handgun stuck in his waistband,” according to the fact sheet. “I was unarmed, so I went to my office to retrieve my firearm and pointed it on Mr. Thomas.”
Thomas told a detective on scene that he had a gun in his vehicle, and police retrieved the firearm, according to the fact sheet.
