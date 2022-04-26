St. Thomas
A man with severe mental illness is facing more than 15 years behind bars after he was charged with assault and unlawful sexual contact at a St. Thomas drugstore, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Fenzy Callwood turned himself in to police and was arrested by warrant Monday. He was charged with unlawful sexual contact, simple assault, and disturbance of the peace.
The affidavit filed by police has not been made public, but Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales said during his advice-of-rights hearing Monday that the incident occurred in a drugstore, and police interviewed a security officer and victim who reported the assault.
Defense attorney Clive Rivers said Callwood was in the store with his mother, and he was briefly out of her sight at the time of the alleged incident.
Callwood is “very educated, with a master’s degree,” Rivers said, but he suffered a psychotic break about 10 years ago and is on medication under the supervision of a doctor. His mother also has legal custody over him, and is with him around the clock, as “he cannot function on his own,” Rivers said.
His mother said that after college, Callwood briefly worked at the East End Clinic and the V.I. Health Department, but was unable to stay employed.
At one point during Monday’s hearing, Callwood told Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis that he is a former law enforcement officer.
“He’s never been a police officer, he have that in his mind,” his mother said.
She also said Callwood rarely leaves the house, and “at one point he was in there for two years and we couldn’t get him out.”
Callwood’s aunt, retired V.I. Police Deputy Chief Sylvia Thomas, told Norkaitis she would assist Thomas in monitoring him while he awaits trial, and “under these circumstances, I definitely am going to pay a lot more attention to this situation right now.”
Norkaitis set bail at $10,000 and said Callwood may post 10% in cash. He must remain under curfew from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., and his mother or aunt must accompany him everywhere.
“That means walking within a foot from him,” Norkaitis said.
St. John
Three men were arrested on St. John on Saturday, Jamari Gumbs, Orlando Reyes, and Naiguan Frett, and charged with constructive possession of a firearm. Police said the men were found in a vehicle in Estate Adrian, where they each had access to a gun hidden under the seat, and none of the men claimed ownership, according to a probable cause fact sheet.
Norkaitis set bail for Gumbs at $30,000 and Reyes and Frett were granted the same bail but may post 10% in cash in order to be released from jail while they await trial.
St. Croix
Jelani James, 44, who was arrested Saturday on an attempted murder charge in connection with the non-fatal shooting of an individual, appeared in court Monday for his advice-of-rights hearing.
James, who also faces charges of first- and third-degree assault-domestic violence, and carrying a firearm openly or concealed, had been held without bail until a judge reviewed the case, pursuant to the domestic violence statute.
James previously was arrested on Friday and charged with home invasion and related crimes after a homeowner in Estate Whim woke up to find James in his home, and a struggle ensued, according to police.
In that case, he was released to a third-party custodian.
According to police, around 1:49 a.m. Saturday, the 911 Emergency Call Center was contacted about James not following orders.
The shooting victim said he had been trying to get James to sleep “because he was having mental issues,” and James pushed him out of the front door and locked him outside, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
The victim called 911 and while on the phone, he looked through the window and saw James open a black book bag and take out a gun that belonged to the victim, according to the fact sheet.
James discharged a couple of shots, one of which hit the victim in the neck area, police said.
In court Monday, Superior Court Judge Brow Ross advised James of his rights, and set bail at $250,000 in the attempted murder case.
Territorial Public Defender Amelia Joseph said she “makes an open challenge to all the charges. I don’t believe the requisite intent is there, in light of Mr. James’s mental issues.”
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Amie Simpson said that “is certainly an affirmative defense,” but prosecutors don’t have any formal information about his mental status.
The court had already ordered James to receive a mental health evaluation following a court appearance Friday on a home invasion charge and “it is not my intention to release him until he has been evaluated, a report has been generated, and the court has had a hearing as to how best to proceed in this matter,” Brow Ross said.