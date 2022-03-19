A man convicted of domestic assault on St. Thomas last year, Joseph Henschel, is now in jail on St. Croix after police say he stole credit cards out of a woman’s vehicle, and helped another man burglarize a home, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
In the credit card case, Henschel was arrested and charged with grand larceny, obtaining money by false pretense, and accessing a computer for fraudulent purposes. Bail was set at $20,000.
In the burglary case, Henschel and another man named John Allen were arrested and each charged with three counts of third-degree burglary, possession of stolen property, and grand larceny. Bail in that matter was set at $25,000.
Police said they responded to a report of a burglary in progress at around 7:17 a.m. Thursday at a home in Estate Morning Star, Frederiksted, which was captured on surveillance video.
Officers received reports that a vehicle had sped off from the area, and located the black Dodge Durango in the area of Sam’s Service Station with two men, according to a probable cause fact sheet.
One of the men, later identified as Allen, ran from the scene, and police handcuffed Henschel without incident, according to the fact sheet. Police said they determined that the truck was registered to Allen, and found numerous tools inside.
The tools had the burglary victim’s name and cellphone number written on them, and the victim confirmed that the items had been taken from his home and he’d labeled them himself, according to the fact sheet.
The victim said the tools are worth over $2,500.
Police said Allen eventually returned to the scene and was taken into custody.
Henschel was also charged with taking a debit card from a woman’s unlocked vehicle, and using the card to make a total of $1,472 in unauthorized purchases at K-Mart and Home Depot on Feb. 1, which was captured on surveillance video, according to the fact sheet.
Both men appeared on court via videoconference Friday, where Henschel suddenly walked out in the middle of a hearing before Magistrate Judge Yolan Brow Ross and refused to continue participating in the proceeding.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Patricia Lynn Pryor said Henschel has two outstanding warrants in Virginia, and “numerous” criminal convictions over the last decade.
Allen has been arrested numerous times, and was charged in January with stealing lumber from a property on St. Croix with two other men.
A judge allowed him to be released from jail to obtain funds for bail, and ordered him to post $2,500 cash, 10% of his $25,000 bail.
Brow Ross said Friday that Allen did not post the cash or appear for his arraignment, and there is an outstanding warrant out for him in that matter.
She kept bail in the new case at $25,000, and said Allen must post cash or property in that full amount to secure his release from jail.
Territorial Public Defender Amelia Joseph said that both Allen and Henschel are currently homeless.