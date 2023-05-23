Police are charging a St. Croix man with first-degree burglary following a break-in late Friday night in the Mount Pleasant area.

According to documents filed with the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands, a woman contacted the 911 Emergency Call Center at 11:31 p.m. and alleged that someone had crawled through her daughter’s bathroom window. An officer who responded to the call arrived to find the window open, a window screen on the ground and a ladder perched against the wall beneath the window.