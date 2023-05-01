Five people were arrested on St. Thomas Saturday after V.I. Police said they were found in a vehicle with four illegal guns.
The case began when police received a tip that there were five people in the area of Tiffany Lane, a side road of Limetree Beach Road, who were “wearing no shirts and were in the possession of firearms,” according to a news release police issued Sunday.
Police responded to the area and found five people in a Jeep Wrangler, and ordered them to exit the vehicle and detained them for questioning.
“Officers observed in plain view inside of the vehicle several firearms. After the discovery of the firearms, all the individuals were taken into custody without further incident. None of the suspects possess a license to carry a firearm in the USVI,” police said.
The arrests occurred at 8:34 p.m., and police said they arrested Raheem Murray, 28; Isaiah Murray, 35; Jelani Hodge, 30; Taheem Jarvis, 21; Giovanna Roumou, 18.
All five face the same charges, including four counts of constructive unlawful possession of a firearm, which means that each person in the vehicle had access to the weapons, but none claimed ownership.
They were all also charged with seven counts of unlawful possession of ammunition, and one count of possession of a firearm without a serial number, also known as a “ghost gun,” police said.
Bail was set at $200,000 each, and all are jailed pending their initial court appearance.
“Here is another example of Law Enforcement and community collaboration. This multiple arrest could not have been done without the community’s input. The VIPD thanks the community and officers in the apprehension of these five individuals. Only God knows what the possible outcome may have taken place,” said Steven Phillip, Police Chief of St. Thomas, St. John and Water Island.
This case is under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Mariel C. Newton Command at 340-775-3445, or the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ext. 5576/5572. Individuals can also contact 911, the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers V.I. at 800-222-8277, the Chief’s Office at 340-715-5548 or the Commissioner’s Office at 340-715-5506.
