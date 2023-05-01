Five people were arrested on St. Thomas Saturday after V.I. Police said they were found in a vehicle with four illegal guns.

The case began when police received a tip that there were five people in the area of Tiffany Lane, a side road of Limetree Beach Road, who were “wearing no shirts and were in the possession of firearms,” according to a news release police issued Sunday.

