Arrest made in Nadir stabbing
Police made an arrest less than two hours after detectives were called out to Estate Nadir for a stabbing on Saturday.
Officers responding to the scene at 10:01 p.m. found a black male who was stabbed multiple times. At 11:32 p.m. patrol officers apprehended 24-year-old Kelston Williams who was charged with assault in the third degree and possession of a dangerous weapon. Bail for Williams was set at $25,000, and he was unable to post bail. The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211, Ext. 5577, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477. Callers can also submit a tip online at p3tips.com.