V.I. Police made several arrests over the holiday weekend on charges ranging from driving under the influence to possession of firearms among others.
Driving under the influence
On Friday, police on St. Thomas arrested Katy J. Smith and charged her with driving under the influence of alcohol, having an illegal blood alcohol content of more than 0.15%, and negligent driving. Smith posted $1,000 cash bail and was released pending a court hearing.
Police said Smith was driving east on Bluebeard’s Beach Road in the area of High Road when she swerved into oncoming traffic, crashing into two other vehicles, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Police said Smith had a strong odor of alcohol emanating from her, and she staggered when walking and slurred her words, according to the fact sheet.
Smith failed standardized field sobriety tests and agreed to a breathalyzer test, which registered her blood alcohol content at 0.334%, according to the fact sheet, more than four times the legal limit of 0.08%.
A blood alcohol content of between 0.25% and 0.4% can cause alcohol poisoning and loss of consciousness. At 0.4%, there is the possibility of a coma and death due to respiratory arrest.
Smith previously pleaded guilty to negligent driving in 2021, according to court records.
In a separate case Friday on St. Croix, Jeffrey Andruchowitz was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, negligent driving, and driving without a Virgin Islands driver’s license. Andruchowitz was jailed after being unable to post $1,000 bail, according to court records.
Police were directing traffic around the scene of an unrelated crash in the area of Chocolate Bar and Restaurant when Andruchowitz drove on the shoulder of the road at high speed, according to the fact sheet. Police stopped him and said he smelled of alcohol, and there were spilled alcoholic drinks in the vehicle. Police also said Andruchowitz told them he’d been living on St. Croix since 1997, but he was still using a Colorado driver’s license.
Andruchowitz failed standardized field sobriety tests, and refused to submit to a chemical test of his blood alcohol content, according to the fact sheet.
Firearm, drugs possession
Jamari Gumbs was arrested at around 4:53 a.m. Saturday and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a machine gun, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, unlawful possession of ammunition, and unlawful possession of armor piercing ammunition.
The case began when police driving in the area of Mandela Circle, St. Thomas, noticed a driver apparently asleep at the wheel of a vehicle that was stopped at a green light.
Officers knocked on the door of the vehicle without response, and eventually opened the door, which is when Gumbs “suddenly woke up and asked, ‘what happened,’” according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
Officers smelled marijuana and saw several Ziploc bags on the floor containing material that later tested positive for marijuana, according to the fact sheet. Gumbs consented to a search of the vehicle, and police found a black assault rifle, a 60-round capacity magazine loaded with 30 rounds, including three “armor piercing” rounds, according to the fact sheet. Police said they also found a loaded 9mm Glock during a search of the vehicle.
It appears from court records that Gumbs was arrested several times in 2022 in connection with a rash of burglaries on St. John, and is awaiting trial on charges including illegal gun possession and possession of stolen property.
He appeared for his advice-of-rights hearing in the latest case on Monday before Magistrate Judge Simone Van Holten Turnbull, who did not find probable cause for possession of an unlicensed machine gun, but said police had enough evidence to proceed with prosecution of the other charges, according to a record of the proceedings. Bail and other release conditions will be set in court today by Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis, according to court records.
Fugitive
On Sunday, police arrested Brandon O. Carter at the King Airport on St. Thomas and charged him with being a fugitive from Ohio, where he’s wanted for “having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle,” according to police.
Carter, 31, is being held without bail, police said.