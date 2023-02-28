ST. THOMAS — Police conducting traffic stops Thursday night arrested three men, charging two in connection with firearms possession and a third with possession of marijuana.
Shaheid Maynard, 26, and Michael S. Fahie, 33, were arrested and charged with constructive possession of unlicensed firearms. Bail for each was set at $75,000. Unable to post bail, both were remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending a court hearing.
According to a news release, at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers stopped an orange Honda CRV-EX due to excessive front windshield tint. As officers approached the driver’s side of the vehicle they detected the odor of marijuana.
After a search of the vehicle, police said two unlicensed firearms were recovered. The occupants of the vehicle did not have a license to carry a firearm, the release stated.
In a separate traffic stop at 10 p.m. that same night, Arkim Clersaint, 24, was arrested and charged with constructive possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Bail was set at $7,500. Unable to post bail, Clersaint was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending a court hearing.
According to the V.I. Police statement, officers stopped a maroon Acura TSX on Rhymer Highway in the vicinity of Price Smart. Police said the stop was due to numerous traffic violations, which included excessive front windshield tint, no bumper on the front of the vehicle and the driver not wearing a seat belt. When officers approached the driver’s side of the vehicle, which had all the windows rolled down, they immediately detected the odor of marijuana. A search was conducted of the vehicle where a large quantity of marijuana was discovered, according to the statement.