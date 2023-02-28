ST. THOMAS — Police conducting traffic stops Thursday night arrested three men, charging two in connection with firearms possession and a third with possession of marijuana.

Shaheid Maynard, 26, and Michael S. Fahie, 33, were arrested and charged with constructive possession of unlicensed firearms. Bail for each was set at $75,000. Unable to post bail, both were remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending a court hearing.