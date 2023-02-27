A 28-year-old man is facing charges that he sexually harassed a 15-year-old girl while driving her home from school on St. Croix, according to V.I. Police.
Myles Ventura was arrested by warrant and charged with visual medium depicting sexually explicit conduct, distribution or exhibition to a minor under 18, and child abuse.
Bail was set at $60,000, and Ventura appeared in court for his advice-of-rights hearing Friday.
In court, Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. advised Ventura that if convicted of the first charge, he faces a minimum of two-and-a-half years in prison, and a maximum possible 10-year sentence, with a maximum fine of $50,000.
Morris kept bail at $60,000, but said Ventura may post $1,000 cash in order to be released from custody while awaiting trial. Ventura and his third-party custodian must sign an unsecured bond for the remaining $59,000.
The case began on Nov. 7, when police were assigned to investigate a reported indecent exposure in the Department of Labor parking lot in Christiansted, according to the arrest warrant affidavit filed by police.
Investigators interviewed the 15-year-old girl and her family member, who said she asked Ventura, a family friend, to drive the girl home from school because the family member was having car trouble.
The girl told police Ventura stopped the vehicle in a parking lot and tried to touch her and made inappropriate statements, according to the affidavit.
The girl also said Ventura showed her a photo of his genitals, and made other sexual advances, according to the affidavit. The girl texted her family member, who was waiting at home, and said Ventura was being inappropriate and showing her sexual photos of himself.
The family member called Ventura and told him to bring the girl home, but he said he wanted to stop at a nearby fast-food restaurant first, according to the affidavit.
The girl then called the family member and pretended to end the conversation, but left the phone line open. The family member told police she heard Ventura continue making sexually inappropriate comments to the girl, who denied his advances and told him she wanted to go home, according to the affidavit.
The family member said that as soon as Ventura returned home with the girl, she began striking him because she was so upset for what he did, and he “was considered a family friend,” for several years, according to the affidavit.
Police said they contacted Ventura’s father, who said he would bring Ventura to the police station but never did, according to the affidavit.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.