A 28-year-old man is facing charges that he sexually harassed a 15-year-old girl while driving her home from school on St. Croix, according to V.I. Police.

Myles Ventura was arrested by warrant and charged with visual medium depicting sexually explicit conduct, distribution or exhibition to a minor under 18, and child abuse.

