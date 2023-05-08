St. John police on Sunday announced the arrest, two days earlier, of Oswin Richards, charging him with third-degree assault after he was identified by a male victim as the person who struck him with a stick.
Richards, 58, who was arrested on Friday, was also charged with aggravated assault, disturbance of the peace, hate motivated crime and simple assault, according to a V.I. Police Department statement.
The statement noted that the victim reported the incident at around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, telling police that he was in Cruz Bay “when Mr. Richards approached him and threw down his beer.
“The male stated that Mr. Richards then began to thrust a wooden stick at him and later struck him in the head, causing injuries,” the Police Department release stated.
Bail was set at $25,000, and unable to post bail, Richards was turned over to the Bureau of Corrections pending his advice-of-rights hearing.
Police urged anyone with information regarding the incident to call 911 or (340) 693-8880.