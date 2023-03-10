Joseph Fenton, 39, was arrested Wednesday and charged with third-degree assault and disturbance of the peace in connection with an altercation at Crown Mountain Water on Sept. 1, 2022.
Fenton is accused of striking a victim in the face, causing injuries “during what seemed to have been a misunderstanding,” according to a VIPD news release.
Bail was set at $25,000 and unable to post , Fenton was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending a hearing.
The case is under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau. Anyone with any information regarding this case can call the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340)774-2211, ext. 5573 or Crime Stoppers V.I. at 1(800)222-TIPS.