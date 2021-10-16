ST. THOMAS — A man living on the streets of downtown Charlotte Amalie attacked and sexually assaulted a woman in an alley, and threatened to kill her with a rock if she reported him, according to V.I. Police.
Henson Bedminster was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual contact, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Unable to post $100,000 bail, Bedminster was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Friday morning in V.I. Superior Court.
Magistrate Judge Henry Carr III did not find probable cause for the fifth count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, but he did find sufficient evidence existed for prosecutors to pursue the other four charges.
“It’s probably every woman’s nightmare to be dragged into an alley at night and raped,” said Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales.
The incident occurred at around midnight and into Wednesday morning, when the victim said she was “in the area of Wimmelskaft Gade taking photographs of the buildings and artwork in the area,” according to an affidavit filed by police.
The woman said a man in a green shirt and gray shorts “grabbed and dragged her” into a drainage gut, and raped her with his hand as he pinned her arms down, according to the affidavit.
As he rested on her with his full body weight, Bedminster “leaned over to her and whispered in her ear to ‘Stop fighting me, you are not getting away. No one will help you and you can not charge me with anything,’” according to the affidavit.
The victim said she struggled to overcome her fear, and “was able to develop the strength to strike the defendant and gave an audible scream for someone to help her and that is when the defendant released her, and she was able to get away,” according to the affidavit.
Bedminster “remained in the area, and she was able to take a photograph of the defendant before he left,” which is when he “grabbed a rock and threatened her” by saying he’d “smash” her head if she took a picture, according to the affidavit.
The victim said she fled and sought help from a man riding a bicycle nearby, and he helped her call 911 and explain what happened because she was unable to speak clearly.
The woman was “extremely distraught and crying” during her interview with police, and asked “why would he do that to me?” adding that in her years living on St. Thomas, “no one has ever violated me like that.” Police recognized Bedminster and located him in the area at around 10:30 Wednesday morning, wearing the same clothes as in the photograph.
In an interview with police, Bedminster “admitted to touching” and penetrating the victim with his hand, according to the affidavit. “The defendant concluded by stating that things just got out of hand and that he’s sorry for his actions.”
Born in Dominica, Bedminster has been living on St. Thomas since at least 2007, which is “when his criminal history began,” Scales said during his court hearing Friday.
He has six arrests and five convictions, Scales said, and was most recently convicted of third-degree assault in 2018.
Territorial Public Defender Frederick Johnson said Bedminster “is effectively homeless,” and said even if the court allows him to sign an unsecured bond without posting cash, it’s unlikely he’ll be able to find a place where he can live under electronic monitoring while he awaits trial.
Johnson questioned the strength of the government’s case, and said that “it looks like it will come down to her word against his as to whether or not there was consent, and I base that on the fact that she was photographing downtown around midnight. I think there may be more to that story.”
Carr disagreed.
“I agree with the prosecuting attorney in this case,” Carr said. “That is the worst woman’s nightmare that I can possibly imagine. And furthermore sir, I respectfully disagree with your contention that this is not a strong case.”
Carr said that “there is no reason for me to doubt what that victim was doing in that particular area at the date and time in question, and she was able to take a photograph of the defendant. And the police officers, because of their connection with him in other arrests, immediately recognized him.”
Carr kept bail set at $100,000 and scheduled Bedminster’s arraignment for Oct. 29.