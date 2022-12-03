Police on St. Croix are investigating a domestic violence-related assault after a 27-year-old man broke into the home of a woman and assaulted a man inside the home.
Jelani Ferdinand turned himself in to police on Thursday in connection with the Nov. 29 incident, and was arrested on first-degree burglary charges. Bail was set at $75,000, and unable to post bond, he was remanded to John Bell Correctional Facility pending a court hearing.
According to a V.I. Police statement, the case began around 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, when an adult male called 911 Emergency Communication Center to report Ferdinand was breaking into the woman’s apartment “through the kitchen window.”
Police said the investigation revealed that “Mr. Ferdinand was armed with a green pocketknife upon entry. A physical altercation occurred between both individuals inside the residence and continued outside the apartment building” before Ferdinand fled the scene in a blue Toyota Yaris.
The victim also told police that “Mr. Ferdinand accused him of physically abusing his minor son.”
Police said that while the victim sustained a cut to his right index finger and a bruise to his left arm, he declined medical assistance.