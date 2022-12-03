Police on St. Croix are investigating a domestic violence-related assault after a 27-year-old man broke into the home of a woman and assaulted a man inside the home.

Jelani Ferdinand turned himself in to police on Thursday in connection with the Nov. 29 incident, and was arrested on first-degree burglary charges. Bail was set at $75,000, and unable to post bond, he was remanded to John Bell Correctional Facility pending a court hearing.