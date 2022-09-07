Police on St. Thomas may have thwarted a potential shooting after officers followed up on information about two armed suspects Saturday, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.
One of the suspects, Angel Alejandro Guerrero, was arrested and charged with constructive possession of a firearm, possession of a machine gun, possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm within 300 feet of a school, and possession of a firearm with a conversion kit and extended magazine.
Unable to post $100,000 bail, Guerrero was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Tuesday.
Magistrate Judge Simone van Holten-Turnbull admonished police and prosecutors for submitting a fact sheet that lacked basic information required to establish probable cause for the charges, including whether Guerrero is licensed to carry a firearm, and the name and proximity of the school near where the shooting occurred.
Van Holten-Turnbull allowed V.I. Police Officer Roger Arroyo to testify that Guerrero does not have a firearm license, but she declined to find probable cause for the charge related to possession of a firearm near a school, following a challenge by defense attorney Clive Rivers.
The case began at around 4 p.m. Saturday when the Intel Investigation Unit learned “about a possible shooting going to take place around the Friendly bar area of Regjerins Gade,” and provided a description of two suspects, according to the fact sheet.
Officers went to the area and spotted one of the suspects, and he and another man took off running, according to the fact sheet.
An unknown suspect “pulled out his firearm and continued running down the alley,” and evaded police during a foot chase and has not been identified, according to the fact sheet.
Police detained the other suspect, identified as Guerrero, and officers patted him down and found an extended magazine in his left pocket, which contained 25 9mm rounds, according to the fact sheet.
Guerrero told police that he found the magazine picked it up and was scared because he thought a bunch of gunmen was coming to do him something,”
An officer said he saw Guerrero discard something underneath a vehicle parked in front of the bar, and officers looked under the car and found a black Glock 17 9mm with a 16-round clip with 10 9mm bullets, according to the fact sheet.
“The gun is modified with a chip to make it into an automatic handgun,” according to the fact sheet.
Police placed Guerrero under arrest, and he “continued to state that he had just picked up the magazine because he thought we were coming to harm him, and he didn’t know what was going on.”
Van Holten-Turnbull lowered bail to $20,000, and said Guerrero may be released after posting 10%, and remain under a curfew on days he is not working as a security guard.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.