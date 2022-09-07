Police on St. Thomas may have thwarted a potential shooting after officers followed up on information about two armed suspects Saturday, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.

One of the suspects, Angel Alejandro Guerrero, was arrested and charged with constructive possession of a firearm, possession of a machine gun, possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm within 300 feet of a school, and possession of a firearm with a conversion kit and extended magazine.

