A 20-year-old man was arrested Monday after police said he he admitted to raping a 12-year-old child.
Isaac Belardo was arrested and charged with first-degree aggravated rape under the domestic violence statute, and first-degree unlawful sexual contact, according to a news release from V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte.
The case began Saturday when a citizen went to the Francis Command Police Station in Frederiksted and “reported that a minor was sexually assaulted,” according to Dratte.
Members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau conducted an investigation, and spoke with witnesses who identified Belardo as the suspect, according to police.
“Detectives of the Criminal Investigation Bureau contacted Mr. Belardo who was advised of his Miranda Rights, and he admitted to having sexual intercourse with the victim,” according to the news release.
Belardo was placed under arrest Monday and held without bail pursuant to the domestic violence statute.
He was remanded to the John Bell Correctional Facility pending his advice-of-rights hearing set for today in V.I. Superior Court.
