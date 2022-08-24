Rape arrest

Rape arrest

Isaac Belardo

A 20-year-old man was arrested Monday after police said he he admitted to raping a 12-year-old child.

Isaac Belardo was arrested and charged with first-degree aggravated rape under the domestic violence statute, and first-degree unlawful sexual contact, according to a news release from V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.