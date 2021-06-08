A St. Croix man with a long criminal history is back in jail after police said they found him with an illegal gun on the Christiansted boardwalk.
Shomari J. Ferrance, 28, of no fixed address, was arrested Friday at around 9:48 p.m. and charged with carrying a firearm openly or concealed.
“Officers were on foot patrols on the Christiansted Boardwalk when they caught the odor of marijuana being smoked. In investigating the odor, they encountered three men in the area. Further investigation led to the discovery of a firearm, which was claimed by Ferrance. Ferrance is not licensed to possess a firearm in the territory, and was placed under arrest as a result,” according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
Unable to post $50,000 bail, Ferrance was held in jail until his advice-of-rights hearing Monday morning.
Territorial Public Defender Leslie Davis asked that he be released on an unsecured bond.
Davis requested he be released to his mother’s custody, but V.I. Superior Court Magistrate Judge Miguel Camacho said his mother has already served as his third-party custodian in previous cases, and did not agree to the request.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Makeish Taylor-Jones said Ferrance has “an extensive criminal history” and “a pending court action against him which he was on probation for.”
She asked that he be made to post at least 10% of the bail in cash, and Camacho agreed that he must post $5,000 in order to be released while he awaits trial.