ST. CROIX – A man who police said impersonated a realtor requesting that the individual wire more than $23,000 into his account was arrested via warrant by V.I. Police Department’s Economic Crimes Division.
Michael Adair Ellenburg, 74, was arrested at the John A. Bell Adult Correction Facility at 12:06 p.m. Friday after an investigation revealed that he “maliciously hacked into an unknown source, found conversations with the complainant in reference to a closing cost and then impersonated the realtor, by emailing the complainant requesting that he wire $23,003.96 fraudulently to Ellenburg’s Bank of America account.”
Police did not say when the crime occurred, and whether Ellenburg was successful in getting the money into his account. The news release noted that an arrest warrant was obtained in October 2022, for Ellenburg and entered into the National Crime Information Center database.
“On Oct. 7, 2022, while a Sheriff’s Deputy in Missoula, (sic) was on patrol, he discovered that Ellenburg had an outstanding warrant and placed him in custody,” the release stated, adding that on Nov. 10, Ellenburg signed a waiver of extradition, and the U.S. Marshals were contacted to assist V.I. Police and start the extradition process.
Ellenburg is facing charges of obtaining money by false pretenses, grand larceny, and acting in assumed character. Bail was set at $25,000, and unable to post bail, Ellenburg was remanded to prison where he’s been since the exradition. An advice-of-rights hearing is scheduled for today in Superior Court.