ST. CROIX – A man who police said impersonated a realtor requesting that the individual wire more than $23,000 into his account was arrested via warrant by V.I. Police Department’s Economic Crimes Division.

Michael Adair Ellenburg, 74, was arrested at the John A. Bell Adult Correction Facility at 12:06 p.m. Friday after an investigation revealed that he “maliciously hacked into an unknown source, found conversations with the complainant in reference to a closing cost and then impersonated the realtor, by emailing the complainant requesting that he wire $23,003.96 fraudulently to Ellenburg’s Bank of America account.”