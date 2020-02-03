A 42-year-old man was injured over the weekend after he lost control of the motorcycle he was operating while attempting to avoid a collision with the driver of a vehicle on the wrong side of the road.
V.I. Police spokesperson Toby Derima said the motorcyclist had to be flown off island for treatment after the accident. The 911 Emergency Call Center was alerted at 5:26 p.m. Saturday of the accident near Fortuna Townhouses on St. Thomas, he said.
