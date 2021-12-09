A 75-year-old man was arrested after police said he was caught on video punching another individual and wielding a knife.
Victor Farrell of William’s Delight, St. Croix, was arrested Tuesday and charged with simple assault and battery and carrying or using dangerous weapons.
Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, the victim went to the Francis Command police station and reported that he was assaulted by a man who also stole his cellphone, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
The victim said he was near the Hannah’s Rest bus shanty on Queen Mary Highway in Frederiksted when “Farrell accused him of taking a picture of him with his cellphone.”
He told police Farrell pulled out a silver pocket knife with a brown handle “and pointed it at his right leg and also at his neck while demanding to see the picture of him on the phone,” according to the affidavit.
The victim said Farrell punched him on his right cheek and took the phone, refusing to give it back. The victim ran home and told his mother and sister what happened, according to police.
The affidavit does not specify the victim’s age, but police said his mother and sister brought him to the police station to file a report.
Officers located Farrell at Target Service Station and brought him to the station for questioning.
Officers viewed surveillance footage from the service station showing the altercation and photographed the victim’s injuries and Farrell’s knife.
In court Wednesday, Territorial Public Defender Leslie Davis said Farrell lives with his sister and he “does have a lengthy arrest record, however there’s no indication he failed to appear in court for any court appearance.”
Davis said Farrell has not been arrested in the last 20 years.
Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. found probable cause for both offenses, and said he may post property worth at least $50,000 as surety for his release from jail while he awaits trial.