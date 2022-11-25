A 30-year-old man, who police said stole thousands of dollars worth of liquor from a grocery store, was extradited from Georgia to face larceny and embezzlement charges.
Jaheel Smith was arrested and returned to St. Croix on Wednesday. The case began around 9:20 p.m. on Oct. 22, when police were dispatched to Plaza Extra — East.
“Contact was made with the manager of Plaza Extra – East, who reported that Mr. Jaheel Smith was observed removing several boxes of alcoholic beverages from their shelves. The manager confronted Mr. Smith, and he admitted to stealing over a period of several months between $60,000 to $80,000 worth of alcoholic beverages which he then sold to several local businesses,” according to the news release.
A warrant was obtained for Smith’s arrest, but police learned he left the island. Smith was initially picked up by the Liberty County Sheriff Department in Georgia on Nov. 12.
He now faces charges of grand larceny and embezzlement. Unable to post bail set at $35,000 Smith was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending a court hearing today.