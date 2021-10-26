A man arrested for throwing a beer bottle at police officers on St. John appeared in court Monday.
Joel Penn, 43, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, delaying and obstructing, and failure to provide his driver’s license, vehicle registration, and vehicle insurance, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
At around 9:50 a.m. on Oct. 9, officers on patrol in Cruz Bay asked Penn to move his vehicle out of the Customs parking lot, where he was double-parked, according to police.
The vehicle was blocking half of the exit and had no occupants and no key in the ignition, police said. Penn refused to move his truck, so the officer started writing a citation.
Penn started cursing at officers and “there was a strong scent of alcohol emanating from his body,” and he was carrying a half-empty bottle of Corona beer, police said.
The officers asked Penn to step back, and he “started to pace walk in circles while continuing to curse the officers,” according to the affidavit.
When officer asked Penn to provide his vehicle documents, he continued using obscenities and “verbally threatening and using racial epithets towards me,” yelling that he would “kill a Chinaman today,” according to the affidavit.
Penn then got into the truck and drove away, police said.
Officers followed in a cruiser and found the truck in Penn’s Trucking parking lot, where Penn got out with a beer in his hand and continued drinking and cursing at the officers, according to the affidavit.
Screaming incoherently, Penn threw the bottle and it shattered on the concrete at the officers’ feet, spraying them with glass shards, according to the affidavit.
Penn was arrested and posted $1,000 bail, and was advised to appear in court Monday, which he did.
At his advice-of-rights hearing, Magistrate Judge Henry Carr III kept bail at $1,000 and ordered Penn to appear in court again for arraignment on Nov. 12.