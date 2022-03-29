Police late Monday night announced the arrests of Abdul Ghaffer Abiff, 25, in connection with first-degree rape and Rasissachar “Ras I” Peterson, 26, in connection with hitting a woman in the head with a pool stick and causing grave injuries.
Abdul Ghaffer Abiff, who also goes by Ghaffer Abiff, turned himself in to police Monday. According to V.I. Police Communications Director Glen Dratte, police were called to investigate a rape of a woman on Feb. 6 at Oswald Harris Court housing community. A warrant was issued March 25 for Abiff’s arrest, and he turned himself in on Monday.
He was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual contact, third-degree assault, simple assault and disturbance of the peace, according to the statement.
Bail was set at $75,000, and unable to post bail, he was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections.
The investigation is ongoing and police urged anyone with information on the incident to call the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211 or the anonymous tip line, Crime Stoppers VI at 1-800-222-8477.
In Petersen’s case, police said he turned himself at 10:52 a.m. Monday. On March 24, police released a wanted poster describing him to be “armed and dangerous.”
Petersen, according to the Wanted Poster, struck the victim on March 20 with the pool stick.
“The victim suffered a severe injury and was rushed to the hospital by a private vehicle for treatment, the victim received nine staples to her head for her injury and was discharged,” Dratte said in Monday’s statement.
Peterson is now facing third-degree assault and disturbance of the peace charges. He was remanded to Golden Grove prison unable to post bail set at $25,000.