A man known to have mental health issues was shot dead late Saturday night in what police said was a justifiable homicide by a licensed gun owner, according to V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte.
The victim was identified as Michael Brathwaite, 44, who police said was born on St. Croix.
“The business video surveillance footage was turned over to forensic into evidence and reviewed and it concurred with statements collected on the scene. Preliminary investigation disclosed that the shooting was justifiable,” V.I. Police said in a statement released by Dratte.
The case began at around 11:47 p.m., when 911 received several phone calls about a shooting at Barren Spot Mall, Kingshill.
Detectives arrived at the scene and found one man lying unresponsive on the ground, and another man approached and identified himself, explaining that he is a licensed gun owner and had shot the man on the ground.
Police said both the shooter and Brathwaite are Black. Police have not publicly identified the shooter by name, and he has not been charged with any crimes as the homicide was deemed justified.
“He provided his firearm I.D. and his firearm which were collected by forensics. He was instructed to travel to the Police Operation & Administrative Building at Mars Hill, Frederiksted, where he was advised of his rights, and he provided a statement,” the release stated.
The man told police that he stepped outside of his business and “observed the black male walking towards him aggressively holding an object in his hand, saying ‘I going to kill you.’ He felt that his life was in immediate danger and drew his firearm and discharged two shots at the black male,” the release stated. “The black male then dropped a rock, ran, and fell to the ground about twenty feet away.”
An autopsy is pending.
In response to questions from The Daily News, Dratte confirmed Sunday that Brathwaite was arrested in July after he was found wandering a secure area of Rohlsen Airport.
According to public documents filed in V.I. Superior Court, Michael Brathwaite was identified as homeless and mentally ill, and it appears that the government had at least two opportunities this year to provide him with housing and psychiatric treatment.
Instead, the Attorney General’s Office, headed by Denise George, dropped both cases and he was released back to the streets.
Dratte also confirmed Sunday that Brathwaite was arrested in July, and said he was working to confirm that he was also arrested in April.
According to court records, Brathwaite was arrested in April and charged with two counts of third-degree assault, disturbance of the peace by fighting, simple assault and battery, and possession of a dangerous weapon during a crime of violence.
“Mr. Brathwaite is accused of assaulting two residents, during the day, completely unprovoked,” Assistant V.I. Attorney General Jasmine Griffin said in court at the time.
At that initial court hearing, Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. set bail at $25,000, and said that if he is released, Brathwaite must have a third-party custodian and remain under 24-hour house arrest. Morris also ordered the Bureau of Corrections to conduct a psychological examination and evaluation on Brathwaite.
At a status conference on June 1, Morris asked about housing placement for Brathwaite, and Territorial Public Defender Ramiro Orozco “failed to inform the court of any,” and the judge continued the case to June 15 so counsel could arrange “proper housing for the defendant,” according to the record of proceedings.
At the June 15 hearing, V.I. Health Department case manager Joscia Sackey stated “no housing options were available at all places she has tried and has exhausted all circumstances.”
Griffin said “that a plan was executed but because there isn’t any housing,” Brathwaite would need to be released from jail “to continue the treatment plan.” a She asked that the case be dismissed, and Morris granted the motion.
It’s unclear whether the Health Department continued Brathwaite’s treatment plan, as details of such cases are protected by health privacy laws.
But it appears that Brathwaite’s condition continued to deteriorate, and he was arrested again on July 6 after he was found wandering barefoot in a secure area of Rohlsen Airport.
In that case, a Port Authority office noticed Brathwaite walking in the Air Operation Area of the airport, and he was handcuffed and taken to the police office without incident.
Brathwaite “said that ‘he did not do anything wrong,’ ‘he was just looking for help,’ and ‘he was trying to get away from ‘Alphonso,’ who was speaking to him in his head,’” according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
Brathwaite told officers he did not remember how he got to the secure area of the airport, and “also asked, ‘if I could hear ‘Alphonso’ speaking to me?’” according to the fact sheet.
Police arrested Brathwaite for trespassing, and he appeared in court again on July 8 and was released from jail.
After that, Brathwaite apparently went missing.
Prosecutors eventually dropped the trespassing case,
and Judge Yolan Brow Ross suggested they contact the Health Department
and urged the government to find Brathwaite so they could “render any assistance needed,” according to the record of proceeding.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. declared a state of emergency on mental health three years ago, but the Health Department is still unable to provide prompt inpatient treatment and other forms of critical care for the community’s most vulnerable members.
While some are shipped off-island to private facilities in other jurisdictions, others are released to the streets without treatment.
At a Government House press briefing in November, The Daily News questioned Assistant Health Commissioner Reuben Molloy about the territory’s chronic lack of beds for people in need of inpatient mental health treatment.
Molloy said his department has asked for the Office of Disaster Recovery for assistance in identifying architectural engineering services to erect a facility on the Anna’s Hope plot of land on St. Croix, and pointed to the Eldra Schulterbrant treatment facility on St. Thomas, noting “so, there are several measures currently in place to address that situation.”
But Schulterbrant is typically full and unwilling to accept criminal defendants, even elderly individuals unlikely to cause harm.
And the Anna’s Hope facility has been in discussion for years without progress, after the Health Department said in 2017 officials were working to find money for its construction.
The lack of available treatment options means that some individuals with schizophrenia and other chronic mental health conditions end up being arrested as a result of the symptoms of their disease, essentially criminalizing untreated mental illness.
The lack of resources is not a new problem.
In 2017, court-appointed mental health expert Dr. Kathryn Burns testified to a federal judge that the Health Department needs to expand Schulterbrant and provide more beds for those in need, which “would be a lot less expensive than shipping people off-island into remote facilities.”
On Sunday, The Daily News asked whether there are beds currently available for individuals in need of emergency housing and mental health treatment, as well as other questions specific to Brathwaite’s case. Government House spokesman Richard Motta, Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion, Health and Human Services Commissioner Kimberley Causey-Gomez did not respond as of press time.