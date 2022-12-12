A man known to have mental health issues was shot dead late Saturday night in what police said was a justifiable homicide by a licensed gun owner, according to V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte.

The victim was identified as Michael Brathwaite, 44, who police said was born on St. Croix.

