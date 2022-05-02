A 73-year-old St. Croix man reported missing late last week was found dead inside a parked vehicle in an area near his home, police said Sunday.
V.I. Police spokesperson Glen Dratte said a woman contacted the 911 Emergency Call Center around 2:55 p.m. on Sunday about finding a body in her vehicle.
Responding officers confirmed that the body found was that of the missing man, Steadroy Meade, who was later identified by his next of kin.
After the woman called 911, “officers converged on the area and learned that the owner of the vehicle sent her minor child to the vehicle to take a photograph and the child discovered the body,” Dratte said. “[The] investigation, thus far, has revealed that the vehicle’s inner door handles were inoperable and could only be opened from the exterior of the vehicle.”
Meade was last seen at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at his Clifton Hill home. V.I. Police issued a Silver Alert, noting that he was diagnosed with dementia, and sought the public’s help in locating him.
“An extensive search of the immediate area around his home and surrounding neighborhoods, along with areas of reported sightings were searched with negative results,” Dratte said, adding that the searches continued up until the body was found Sunday.
Dratte, when asked, declined to say whether the victim suffered from dehydration, after he was unable to get out of the vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing, he said, and police will await an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.