A woman and her young daughter who were reported missing on St. Thomas Tuesday were found unharmed a few hours later, according to V.I. Police.
Leigh Ann Sharpe, 25, and her daughter were reported missing Tuesday, and police alerted the community in a press release and social media post at around 11:45 a.m.
V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte confirmed to the Daily News shortly after 5 p.m. that Sharpe and the child had been found at the playground at King Airport, and were uninjured.
The investigation is ongoing, and police thanked the community for their support in locating Sharpe.
Other missing cases
Dratte said the department is aware of another, unrelated case in which a mother and daughter were reported missing by family from St. Croix on social media. Dratte said no one has filed a formal missing persons report or criminal complaint with police.
Tuesday was also the one-year anniversary of the disappearance of British boater Sarm Joan Lillian Heslop, 41. Heslop was reported missing on March 8, 2021 by boyfriend Ryan Bane, captain of the 47-foot catamaran Siren Song, which was anchored off St. John at the time.
Police are also still searching for 32-year-old Kadeem Barnes, who was last seen on Nov. 25 in the area of the former Silver Dollar in Altona and Welgunst.
Police said Barnes “is a Black male, standing around 6 feet 2 inches in height, weighing approximately 165 pounds. He has black hair and beard, brown eyes, with a brown complexion.”
Michael Emmanuel, 80, has been missing on St. Croix since Feb. 19, 2021 and there is a $3,200 cash reward for information about his disappearance.
Stanfield Dumas, 70, was reported missing by family members on May 16, 2020. Investigators believe Dumas may have fallen off a cliff while fishing on the West End of St. Thomas, and the U.S. Coast Guard searched for him unsuccessfully.
Warren Thomas, 75, was last seen on St. Thomas in March 2020, and family members are asking for anyone with information about his disappearance to contact police.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of missing persons is urged to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.