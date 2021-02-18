V.I. Police are looking for Mohammed Bazar, 22, who is wanted in connection with the murder of Jamal George, according to a post on the department’s social media pages. George, 23, was found dead sitting behind the wheel of a running car in Estate Solberg on the morning of June 13, 2018. Police said George had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Police have said little about the homicide in the intervening 2½ years since George was killed.
Bazar is six-feet, four-inches tall and weighs approximately 245 pounds, according to V.I. Police.
If you have seen Mohammed Bazar, contact police by calling 911, the Major Crime Unit at 340-774-2211 ext. 5554, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit a tip online at crimestoppersvi.org or p3tips.com.