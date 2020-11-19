Two men rescued a woman from her burning vehicle after she struck a utility pole Tuesday night on Melvin Evans Highway on St. Croix.
According to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima, the woman lost control of the car and struck the pole, which was destroyed during the single car wreck.
He said the 911 Emergency Call Center was contacted at 8:46 p.m. Tuesday, and officers were dispatched to the accident that occurred on the western end of Melvin Evans Highway. “Investigation revealed that a white Ford Focus was traveling west on the highway when the female driver lost control of the vehicle, hitting and destroying a utility pole,” Derima said. “The accident resulted in injuries to the motorist and the vehicle caught fire.”
Derima did not detail the woman’s injuries, but said that two men in the area heard the impact and rushed to investigate.
“The men found the driver in the vehicle and successfully removed her from the burning vehicle” Derima said.
The woman was taken via ambulance to Luis Hospital for treatment of her injuries and was listed in stable condition.
Derima said firefighters with the Virgin Islands Fire Service extinguished the blaze.
He added that according to the V.I. Water and Power Authority, the collision caused a power outage that affected customers on five power feeders on St. Croix.
The crash is under investigation.