ST. THOMAS — The V.I. Police Department is investigating after a four-vehicle crash left one car in St. Thomas Harbor, and another vehicle left the scene before officers arrived.

The crash occurred at around 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, when four vehicles crashed on Veterans Drive in the area of Windward Passage Hotel, according to a statement from police issued Thursday.

