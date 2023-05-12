ST. THOMAS — The V.I. Police Department is investigating after a four-vehicle crash left one car in St. Thomas Harbor, and another vehicle left the scene before officers arrived.
The crash occurred at around 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, when four vehicles crashed on Veterans Drive in the area of Windward Passage Hotel, according to a statement from police issued Thursday.
“One of the vehicles in the collision, continued onto the waterfront apron and into the ocean. The female driver of the vehicle was able to exit the vehicle with minor injuries prior to the vehicle being submerged in the water,” according to police.
The woman was transported to Schneider Hospital via ambulance for medical treatment.
One of the vehicles involved in the crash “left the scene prior to police arrival. Investigation into this matter is ongoing,” according to police.
