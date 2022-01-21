ST. THOMAS — A 41-year-old man was killed and four people were injured in a late-night shooting at a Contant bar where an off-duty police officer was present.
The deceased has been identified as Henry Richards Jr.
Calls to the 911 Emergency Call Center about shots fired at Manuel Bar in Contant came in at 11:48 p.m. Wednesday.
“The investigation revealed that a vehicle drove up to the building and someone in the vehicle opened fire into the establishment,” V.I. police spokesperson Toby Derima said in a prepared statement. “An off-duty police officer inside the establishment was forced to protect himself and the other patrons by drawing his weapon and engaging the suspects. Four individuals (three men, one woman) inside the establishment were injured.”
The four received non-life-threatening injuries, Barrington Thomas Sr., police chief for the St. Thomas-St. John and Water Island District, said when contacted Thursday evening. They were treated and released from Schneider Hospital.
Thomas, when asked, declined to name the off-duty officer, citing union rules. The police chief also declined to say whether the fatal gunshot to Richards could possibly have come from the off-duty officer’s gun, or whether that officer had been investigated previously in fatal and non-fatal shootings.
“I prefer not to answer that particular question — what I will say is if it was not for the officer engaging the suspects many more individuals would have died or been injured,” Thomas said.
Thomas also declined to say how long the off-duty officer has been with V.I. Police, acknowledging only that he is “a veteran” officer.
When asked whether individuals other than the off-duty police officer drew a weapon from inside the bar and shot at the vehicle, Thomas said there was “no report of any other individual engagement.”
An internal probe is underway to ascertain whether the off-duty officer delivered the fatal shot, he said, but “we pretty much believe it was the officer involved — and pretty much shot the occupant.”
Police are investigating whether there were other individuals who might have fled the scene, and whether Wednesday night’s shooting is connected to another one at the bar “two Fridays ago.” One of the victims injured in that shooting also was injured Wednesday.
Thomas was quoted in the released statement by Derima as having “expressed frustration at those who use violence to resolve disputes.”
“We must find better ways to deal with issues, instead of resorting to gun violence,” Thomas said in the prepared statement, which did not list a possible motive or suspects.
Asked whether Richards, although deceased, is believed to be a suspect, Thomas twice described him as “an occupant in the vehicle.”
“It’s safe to say that we’re investigating to clarify,” he said.
The killing marked the first this year on St. Thomas and the third territorywide. On Monday, two 17-year-olds were shot and killed on St. Croix. That investigation is ongoing.
Detectives, meanwhile, urge anyone with information about the shootings to call 911 or the Major Crime Unit at 340-714-5554 or 340-714-5555, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.