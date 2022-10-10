Police on St. Thomas are investigating a two-car crash Friday night on Veterans Drive that left one person dead.
The victim was identified as 26-year-old Keonae A. Turnbull, V.I. Police Glen Dratte said in a Saturday statement.
The case began around 11:54 p.m. Friday when the 911 center was contacted about an auto collision in the vicinity of Moe’s.
“Preliminary investigation revealed a black sedan was traveling eastward in the left lane and a white SUV was traveling in the same area in the right lane, when both vehicles collided and the black sedan flipping on its top,” Dratte said. “The driver in the black sedan succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash, and the passenger was transported to Schneider Regional Center for treatment and remains in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing by the Traffic Investigation Bureau, Dratte said.